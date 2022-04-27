Nevro (NVRO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Nevro to post earnings of ($1.11) per share for the quarter. Nevro has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86). The business had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.70 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 33.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.06%. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect Nevro to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nevro stock opened at $66.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 6.46. Nevro has a twelve month low of $59.79 and a twelve month high of $182.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.14.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVRO shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Nevro from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Nevro from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.85.

In other news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.04 per share, with a total value of $96,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Keith Grossman purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $203,488.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nevro by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,150,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,460,000 after acquiring an additional 141,160 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 58,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,793,000 after acquiring an additional 20,017 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the period.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

