New Providence Acquisition Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:NPABU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on May 4th

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:NPABU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, May 4th. New Providence Acquisition Corp. II had issued 22,500,000 shares in its public offering on November 5th. The total size of the offering was $225,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NPABU stock opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06. New Providence Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $964,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,510,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,133,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,093,000.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II operates as a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

