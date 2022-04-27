New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 34.08%. The company had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:NYCB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 948,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,440,798. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.89.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,427,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,427,000 after purchasing an additional 80,177 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2,533.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 444,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 427,953 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 330,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 329,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 82,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

