New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 34.08%. The company had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE:NYCB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 948,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,440,798. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.89.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.12.
New York Community Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New York Community Bancorp (NYCB)
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.