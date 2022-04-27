New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Price Target Cut to $3.50 by Analysts at Barclays

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Barclays from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s current price.

NYMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jonestrading reduced their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.57.

Shares of NYMT stock opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYMT. CWM LLC lifted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 56.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

