New York Times (NYT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $594.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.98 million. New York Times had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect New York Times to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYT opened at $39.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.82. New York Times has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $56.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

New York Times declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NYT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Times in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $427,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $414,358.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in New York Times by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,208,000 after acquiring an additional 373,181 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 240.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,018,000 after purchasing an additional 616,180 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 711,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,355,000 after purchasing an additional 46,854 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 391,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,899,000 after purchasing an additional 18,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 121,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

