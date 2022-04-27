Newmont Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.28 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newmont in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will earn $3.28 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.27. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $94.28 price objective on the stock.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NEM. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares cut their target price on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.30.

NEM stock opened at $72.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.78. Newmont has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $86.37.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,343 shares of company stock worth $4,838,533 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 167.94%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

