Newmont Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Newmont in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NEM. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.30.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $72.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.78. Newmont has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $86.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.94%.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,343 shares of company stock worth $4,838,533 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Newmont by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Newmont by 3.7% during the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Newmont by 67.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 830,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,118,000 after acquiring an additional 334,150 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

