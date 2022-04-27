Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $4.13 Per Share

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Newmont in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.13 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.12.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.22 billion.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$107.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$83.96.

Shares of NGT stock opened at C$92.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$96.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$81.76. Newmont has a 12-month low of C$66.25 and a 12-month high of C$108.98. The firm has a market cap of C$73.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.63%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

