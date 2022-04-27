Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Newmont in a research report issued on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.17 EPS.
Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.22 billion.
Shares of TSE NGT opened at C$92.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83. Newmont has a 12 month low of C$66.25 and a 12 month high of C$108.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$96.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$81.76. The stock has a market cap of C$73.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 119.63%.
Newmont Company Profile (Get Rating)
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.
Read More
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.