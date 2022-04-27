Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Newmont in a research report issued on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.22 billion.

Separately, National Bankshares cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$107.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$83.96.

Shares of TSE NGT opened at C$92.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83. Newmont has a 12 month low of C$66.25 and a 12 month high of C$108.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$96.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$81.76. The stock has a market cap of C$73.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 119.63%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

