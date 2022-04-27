Newtek Business Services (NEWT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Newtek Business Services to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.29 million. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 99.71% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Newtek Business Services to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $577.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. Newtek Business Services has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $38.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.71%. This is a positive change from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEWT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newtek Business Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 1,542.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,555,000 after buying an additional 290,778 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services during the fourth quarter worth $1,099,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 11,125 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 18.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 9,836 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 38.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 16,824 shares during the period. 24.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

