NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

NexPoint Residential Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. NexPoint Residential Trust has a payout ratio of -563.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.4%.

NYSE:NXRT traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.29. 130,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,871. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $47.91 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 106.01, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.01.

NexPoint Residential Trust ( NYSE:NXRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 5.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

In other news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $99,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 55.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 13,446 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,291,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

