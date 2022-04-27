NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Price Target Lowered to $78.00 at Credit Suisse Group

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $87.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NEP. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.14.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $67.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. NextEra Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $63.59 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 77.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.17.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $1.32. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 22.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,526 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 15.3% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.