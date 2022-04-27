Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.66.

A number of research firms have commented on EFRTF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.80 to C$15.30 in a report on Friday, March 18th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bankshares started coverage on Nexus Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$14.00 price target on the stock.

Nexus Industrial REIT stock opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93. Nexus Industrial REIT has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $11.40.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

