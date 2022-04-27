NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACW) Short Interest Update

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 86.2% from the March 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ NDACW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.47. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,353. NightDragon Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.92.

