Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Short Interest Up 1,337.5% in April

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 1,337.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS NINOY remained flat at $$11.42 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,199. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.71. Nikon has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Nikon had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nikon will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Nikon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical instruments. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Products, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology and Others. The Imaging Products segment deals with the manufacture and sale of imaging products and peripherals such as digital single-lens reflex cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

