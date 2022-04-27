Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Short Interest Up 1,337.5% in April

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2022

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOYGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 1,337.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS NINOY remained flat at $$11.42 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,199. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.71. Nikon has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Nikon had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nikon will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Nikon (Get Rating)

Nikon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical instruments. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Products, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology and Others. The Imaging Products segment deals with the manufacture and sale of imaging products and peripherals such as digital single-lens reflex cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

