NiSource (NI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. NiSource has set its FY22 guidance at $1.42-1.48 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NiSource to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NI stock opened at $30.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.88. NiSource has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in NiSource by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,381,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,760,000 after buying an additional 701,468 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in NiSource by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 953,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,337,000 after buying an additional 200,194 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 8.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 972,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,838,000 after purchasing an additional 74,542 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 672,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,562,000 after purchasing an additional 11,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 495,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,704,000 after purchasing an additional 100,190 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

About NiSource (Get Rating)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

