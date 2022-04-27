NMI (NMIH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.95 million. NMI had a net margin of 47.65% and a return on equity of 16.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NMI to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NMI stock opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NMI has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $27.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

In other NMI news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 68,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $1,786,297.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NMI by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,599,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,144,000 after buying an additional 568,403 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in NMI by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in NMI by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in NMI by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 202,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,420,000 after buying an additional 21,752 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in NMI by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 8,703 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

