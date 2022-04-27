Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) Short Interest Down 87.5% in April

Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the March 31st total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,038,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 643,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 29,002 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 54,900 shares during the period. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Noble Rock Acquisition by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 865,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 384,009 shares during the last quarter. 57.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noble Rock Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.84. 32,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,681. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79. Noble Rock Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $9.89.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

