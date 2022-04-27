Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

NOK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.20.

NYSE:NOK opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 25.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 135,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 527,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 2.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. 14.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

