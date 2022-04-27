Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 5,800.0% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 338,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NRDBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 123 to SEK 113 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 130 to SEK 115 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from €9.60 ($10.32) to €9.50 ($10.22) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from €12.60 ($13.55) to €11.40 ($12.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 120 to SEK 125 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.47.

NRDBY remained flat at $$10.35 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.64. The company has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.12. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $13.29.

Nordea Bank Abp ( OTCMKTS:NRDBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 40.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordea Bank Abp will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.1%. Nordea Bank Abp’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

