Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

Shares of NAT stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. Nordic American Tankers has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $3.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01. The firm has a market cap of $493.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.21.

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a negative net margin of 176.94%. The company had revenue of $22.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 35,005 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 486.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 75,734 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 69.3% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 85,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 64,076 shares during the last quarter. 28.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

