North American Construction Group Ltd. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.67 Per Share (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for North American Construction Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.67 for the year. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$181.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$185.50 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. CIBC raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.30.

TSE:NOA opened at C$17.82 on Wednesday. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of C$14.05 and a 1-year high of C$22.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$534.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84.

In related news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 24,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$435,858.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,296 shares in the company, valued at C$435,858.09. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$19.01 per share, with a total value of C$190,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,126,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$40,431,551.57. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 101,296 shares of company stock valued at $1,851,473.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.73%.

About North American Construction Group (Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.