North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of North American Construction Group in a research report issued on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. Raymond James also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC started coverage on North American Construction Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.61.

Shares of NYSE NOA opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $416.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.04. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $17.79.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $143.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.51 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 7.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOA. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,262,000 after buying an additional 104,700 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in North American Construction Group by 23.5% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 897,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,217,000 after purchasing an additional 170,887 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 685,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at $7,559,000. Finally, Invenire Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter worth about $5,465,000. 44.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

