Northeast Bank Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:NBN)

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd.

Northeast Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 0.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Northeast Bank alerts:

NBN stock opened at $36.32 on Wednesday. Northeast Bank has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $41.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.40. The company has a market capitalization of $302.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.54.

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.06 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northeast Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northeast Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 239.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northeast Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.