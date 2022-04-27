Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Northern Technologies International from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NTIC opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Technologies International has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Northern Technologies International will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Northern Technologies International during the fourth quarter worth about $2,943,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Northern Technologies International by 8.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Northern Technologies International by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 47,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Northern Technologies International during the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Technologies International during the third quarter worth about $304,000. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

