Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) PT Lowered to $145.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $149.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NTRS. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $107.93 on Wednesday. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $102.39 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.07 and its 200-day moving average is $118.72. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Northern Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Northern Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

