Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) PT Lowered to $145.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $149.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.35% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NTRS. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.75.
Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $107.93 on Wednesday. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $102.39 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.07 and its 200-day moving average is $118.72. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.12.
In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Northern Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Northern Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Northern Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
