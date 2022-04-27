Northland Securities Increases Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target to $50.00

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $45.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Calix in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Calix from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Calix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.60.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Calix had a net margin of 35.09% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $184.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Calix will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $509,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Calix by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Calix by 128.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 23,686 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Calix in the third quarter valued at $1,092,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Calix in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in Calix by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

