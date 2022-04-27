Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.24. Northwest Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.86%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NWBI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.01.

In other news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $84,247.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,049,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $71,497,000 after purchasing an additional 286,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,945,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,401,000 after acquiring an additional 921,659 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,462,964 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,876,000 after acquiring an additional 76,884 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,849,765 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,129 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 167.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,311,166 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,566,000 after purchasing an additional 820,919 shares during the period. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.84. The company had a trading volume of 46,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,177. Northwest Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average of $13.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

