Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Northwest Bancshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.01.

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.55. Northwest Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 27.49%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

In related news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $84,247.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,049,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $71,497,000 after purchasing an additional 286,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,945,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,401,000 after acquiring an additional 921,659 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,462,964 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,876,000 after acquiring an additional 76,884 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,849,765 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,565,000 after acquiring an additional 10,129 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 167.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,311,166 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,566,000 after purchasing an additional 820,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.