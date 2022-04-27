Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Northwest Bancshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.01.
Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 27.49%.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.
In related news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $84,247.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,049,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $71,497,000 after purchasing an additional 286,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,945,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,401,000 after acquiring an additional 921,659 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,462,964 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,876,000 after acquiring an additional 76,884 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,849,765 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,565,000 after acquiring an additional 10,129 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 167.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,311,166 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,566,000 after purchasing an additional 820,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.52% of the company’s stock.
Northwest Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.
