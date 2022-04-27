Northwest Natural (NWN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Northwest Natural to post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter. Northwest Natural has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.450-$2.650 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.45-2.65 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.12 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect Northwest Natural to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE NWN opened at $49.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Northwest Natural has a 1-year low of $43.07 and a 1-year high of $57.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NWN. Guggenheim upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Northwest Natural from $74.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,291,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,112,000 after acquiring an additional 318,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,182,000 after acquiring an additional 74,334 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 278,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,122 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,019,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,348,000 after acquiring an additional 39,001 shares during the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

