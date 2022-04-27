Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NWFL stock opened at $28.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.33. The stock has a market cap of $234.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.46. Norwood Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.52 million during the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 32.80%.
Norwood Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.
