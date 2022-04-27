Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NWFL stock opened at $28.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.33. The stock has a market cap of $234.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.46. Norwood Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.52 million during the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 32.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Norwood Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Norwood Financial by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Norwood Financial by 223.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Norwood Financial by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Norwood Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

