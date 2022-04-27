Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $113.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.60% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NOVA LTD is a provider of metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing. The company’s product portfolio combines hardware and cutting-edge software. NOVA LTD, formerly known as NOVA MEASURING, is based in REHOVOT, Israel. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NVMI. StockNews.com began coverage on Nova in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Nova from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Nova from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Nova from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

Nova stock opened at $96.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.74 and its 200-day moving average is $117.82. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.19. Nova has a 12 month low of $83.46 and a 12 month high of $149.15.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The company had revenue of $121.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.28 million. Nova had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 22.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Nova will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Nova by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 279,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,545,000 after purchasing an additional 24,063 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nova by 565.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 81,340 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Nova by 1,183.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 21,475 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in Nova by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 13,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Nova by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 13,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

