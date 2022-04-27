Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Upgraded by Nordea Equity Research to “Hold”

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Nordea Equity Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NVZMY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Novozymes A/S from 390.00 to 360.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Novozymes A/S from 510.00 to 490.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.33.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NVZMY opened at $67.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.62. Novozymes A/S has a twelve month low of $57.85 and a twelve month high of $83.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.58.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.