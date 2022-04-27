NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Short Interest Update

NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a growth of 1,375.0% from the March 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:NSSXF remained flat at $$28.21 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.21 and its 200 day moving average is $28.21. NS Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21.

NS Solutions Corporation provides information technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers business and information systems consultation services; and plans, designs, develops, implements, operates, and maintains information systems. It also develops, manufactures, and sells software and hardware; and provides outsourcing services using information technology.

