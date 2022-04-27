Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $673.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:NUS opened at $42.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.01 and its 200 day moving average is $47.53. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $62.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NUS. DA Davidson increased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $53,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,390 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

