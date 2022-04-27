Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.17.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NRIX. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIX. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,137,000 after buying an additional 670,000 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 181.6% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 743,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,517,000 after buying an additional 479,338 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 331.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 592,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,166,000 after buying an additional 455,540 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 19.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,408,000 after buying an additional 396,957 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 596,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,262,000 after buying an additional 359,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NRIX opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $37.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.74.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.07). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 394.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

