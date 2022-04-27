Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Nuvei in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NVEI. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Nuvei from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Nuvei from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.90.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEI opened at $57.19 on Wednesday. Nuvei has a 1-year low of $43.10 and a 1-year high of $140.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVEI. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,407,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,908,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

