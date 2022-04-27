Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ NYMX opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51. The firm has a market cap of $110.14 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Nymox Pharmaceutical alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 365.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 71.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,236 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 21.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 15.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 1,834.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 306,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.