Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 82.3% from the March 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Nyxoah stock remained flat at $$17.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,559. Nyxoah has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.10 and a quick ratio of 12.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.87.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NYXH. Rossmore Private Capital bought a new stake in Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at $2,635,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at about $1,719,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,612,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nyxoah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Nyxoah from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nyxoah has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

