O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

OI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

O-I Glass stock opened at $12.65 on Monday. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.60.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 2.34%. O-I Glass’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in O-I Glass by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in O-I Glass by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

