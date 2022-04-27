Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ OVLY opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.38. Oak Valley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.42.

Get Oak Valley Bancorp alerts:

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director James L. Gilbert sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 644 shares of company stock valued at $12,226. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 325.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.