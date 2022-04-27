Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ OVLY opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.38. Oak Valley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.42.
In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director James L. Gilbert sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 644 shares of company stock valued at $12,226. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.
Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile
Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
