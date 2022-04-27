Oasis Petroleum (OAS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Oasis Petroleum to post earnings of $7.40 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $521.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 19.11%. On average, analysts expect Oasis Petroleum to post $33 EPS for the current fiscal year and $39 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ OAS opened at $131.25 on Wednesday. Oasis Petroleum has a one year low of $71.24 and a one year high of $158.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.02 and a 200 day moving average of $131.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Oasis Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.45%.

OAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $207.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oasis Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 5,764.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after purchasing an additional 407,754 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 1,447.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,979,000 after acquiring an additional 252,276 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 182,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,937,000 after acquiring an additional 82,216 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 113,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,387,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 758.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 110,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after acquiring an additional 97,567 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

