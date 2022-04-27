Obsidian Energy (OBE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th.
Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$149.80 million for the quarter.
Shares of Obsidian Energy stock opened at C$10.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$822.74 million and a P/E ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.56. Obsidian Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.54 and a 12 month high of C$12.38.
In other Obsidian Energy news, Senior Officer Gareth Robin Sykes sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.65, for a total transaction of C$159,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$165,767.25.
Obsidian Energy Company Profile
Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
