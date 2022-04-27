OceanaGold (OGC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.08 per share for the quarter.
OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$262.86 million for the quarter.
OGC stock opened at C$3.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.15. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of C$1.79 and a 12 month high of C$3.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.42.
OceanaGold Company Profile (Get Rating)
OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.
Featured Stories
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.