OceanaGold (OGC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.08 per share for the quarter.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$262.86 million for the quarter.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

OGC stock opened at C$3.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.15. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of C$1.79 and a 12 month high of C$3.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.42.

Several analysts have commented on OGC shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.34.

OceanaGold Company Profile (Get Rating)

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.