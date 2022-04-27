Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

OFED opened at $24.50 on Monday. Oconee Federal Financial has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $136.71 million, a P/E ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.55.

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.38 million during the quarter. Oconee Federal Financial had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 4.30%.

In other Oconee Federal Financial news, EVP Charles Todd Latiff sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $47,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oconee Federal Financial stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,663 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.39% of Oconee Federal Financial as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers services related to personal banking, business banking, and mortgage lending. The company was founded on January 01, 2011 and is headquartered in Seneca, SC.

