Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Ocugen from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, April 11th.

In related news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 81,823 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $216,830.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OCGN opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. Ocugen has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.66 and a quick ratio of 14.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 4.58.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Equities research analysts expect that Ocugen will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

