Offerpad Solutions (OPAD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Offerpad Solutions to post earnings of 0.03 per share for the quarter. Offerpad Solutions has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported 0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.09 by 0.14. The company had revenue of 867.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 673.50 million. On average, analysts expect Offerpad Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of OPAD stock opened at 4.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 4.85 and a 200 day moving average price of 5.87. Offerpad Solutions has a twelve month low of 2.96 and a twelve month high of 20.97.
In other Offerpad Solutions news, Director Ryan Ohara acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 4.17 per share, with a total value of 41,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 3.98 per share, for a total transaction of 99,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,993,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,241,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $787,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the third quarter valued at $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.
Offerpad Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.
