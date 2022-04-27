Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $31.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.44. Ohio Valley Banc has a twelve month low of $22.33 and a twelve month high of $32.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.80 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 8.39%.
Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ohio Valley Banc (OVBC)
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.