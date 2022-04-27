Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $31.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.44. Ohio Valley Banc has a twelve month low of $22.33 and a twelve month high of $32.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.80 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 8.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVBC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ohio Valley Banc in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 10,652.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 40.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in Ohio Valley Banc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.