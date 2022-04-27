Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.82% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Olaplex Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels. Olaplex Holdings Inc. is based in SANTA BARBARA, Calif. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OLPX. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Olaplex from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Olaplex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Olaplex from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.08.

Shares of NASDAQ OLPX opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Olaplex has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.84.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.06 million. Olaplex’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Olaplex will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric Tiziani acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter valued at about $5,880,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter valued at about $22,859,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter valued at about $102,712,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,175,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About Olaplex (Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

