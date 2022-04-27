Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ODFL stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.84. The stock had a trading volume of 72,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,894. The business’s fifty day moving average is $294.50 and its 200-day moving average is $319.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $245.56 and a 1-year high of $373.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,366,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,560,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,232,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 291.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ODFL. Cowen upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.50.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

